The governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong has disclosed that the state has become a model for the implementation of autonomy among the various arms of government in the country.

He said that other states have sent teams to understudy its operations in order to fine-tune their own modalities for implementing autonomy in their states.

Lalong spoke when he received the report of the State Accounts Allocation Committee (SAAC), which provided the framework, and final negotiations that led to the adoption of the modalities for implementing autonomy in Plateau State.

According to the governor the implementation of full autonomy for all arms of government is a clear indication that his administration believes in the growth and stability of institutions that are necessary for building democracy and good governance.

He said, “Right from the onset, we were committed to implementing autonomy because we were never afraid. From the benefit of my experience as a lawyer, legislator and now governor, I clearly understood that autonomy is a win-win situation for the arms of government and the people.”

The governor noted that it would increase accountability and transparency as well as frugal management of resources. He said because they were sincere and honest, they had no difficulty in confronting tough hurdles towards reaching a compromise on various issues.

“Today, many states are coming to learn from us. At the moment, Niger, Adamawa and Nasarawa states have sent their people to come and study what we have done,” he said.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon Nuhu Abok Ayuba has expressed the appreciation of the House to Governor Lalong for his personal commitment to implement full autonomy even when many states are yet to fully embrace and implement the idea.

He said Governor Lalong has written his name in gold and would remain a shining example for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

Similarly, the chief judge of Plateau State Justice Yakubu Gyang Dakwak also appreciated the efforts of the governor who did not only adhere to legal requirements, but also facilitated political solutions to deal with grey areas that stood in the way of implementing the autonomy in a way to satisfy all the arms of government.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Prof Danladi Atu, who chaired the committee said the members who were drawn from the various arms worked assiduously to reach an amicable resolution and will continue to work together as the implementation continues, in order to eliminate any challenge that may arise.