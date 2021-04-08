By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU |

Following the outbreak of the Avian Influenza in Kano State about 223, 695 birds have been depopulated.

The director, veterinary services in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Bala Bello disclosed the figure in an interview with journalists in Kano yesterday.

He said the birds were depopulated so as to prevent other birds from being infected by the deadly disease pointing out that the number of birds that died as a result of the outbreak is yet to be ascertained.

Bello said a total of 42 poultry farms had so far been affected by the outbreak while no fewer than 40 samples were sent to the National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom in Jos ,Plateau State for testing.

He said the ministry has commenced the disinfection of all the major live birds markets in the state in addition to disinfecting the affected farms to check the spread of the disease.

“We are currently disinfecting all the eight major live birds markets in the eight Kano metropolitan local government areas of the state,” the director said.