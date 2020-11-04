BY ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Plans by the Federal Ministry of Aviation to review and amend the extant bills of the nation’s aviation agencies might see the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) transform to Federal Airports Administration of Nigeria (FAAN) with the same acronym.

The change of name was on Monday proposed, as part of efforts to ensure that Nigeria has just one regulator in the aviation industry.

In line with the new development, the authority is seeking to amend or enact Bills that should aid the agency in security as well as legal representations going forward.

Managing director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu made these known in his opening remarks at the ongoing 3-day public hearing on the amendment of 6 executive Bills of aviation agencies.

The Public hearing is hosted by the Senate Committee on Aviation.

According to Yadudu, there has been no significant amendment to the FAAN Act since 1999; he is therefore, of the view that repealing and enacting of Acts is the perfect opportunity to make changes to ensure that FAAN remains a vibrant airport manager and remove the misconception that the agency is a regulator.

Yadudu said, ”Proposing a Bill that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation ( ICAO) regulations which states that there is only one regulator in the industry, we propose a change of name to the Federal Airports Administration of Nigeria ( FAAN).

”We are seeking to retain the laws to allow the FAAN Aviation security carry arms as well as another Bill seeking legal officers of FAAN to represent the agency during a time of litigation and reduce such.”

Group Captain Ojikutu who also spoke on security queried the need to arm the aviation security as it is being proposed in the Bill stating they the number of armed security men at the airports were much and a recipe for disaster.

He said,” The number of government security agencies at the airport is much. ICAO Annex 17 provides that we should have a National Aviation Security Committee that would have all the security agencies in the committee. There are six or seven armed security agencies at the airport and here we are asking Aviation security to bear arms. Customs bear arms, the police bear arms, the Department of State Security ( DSS),and Nigeria immigration bear arms. If we want to have 20 agencies, they must consider one control at the airport.”

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who reacted to this said that, there have been wide consultations and the Bill is not seeking for Aviation Security (AVSEC) to carry arms around the terminals.

”Taking the look, form and shape of the Transportation Safety Agency ( TSA), we are not going to be wielding guns in and around the airport. It’s just like saying I should not use canine because the Nigeria Police and Civil Defense use canines in and around the airport.

“Honorable Senators, Representatives this decision is a matter of National Security. The National Security Adviser(NSA), State Security Services (SSS), Inspector General of Police, Attorney General are all involved and Mr. President approved the proposal so we pray it should be left as it is”, the minister stated.