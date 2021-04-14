By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Wednesday, said his administration looks forward to signing a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Navy to renew the partnership between the military institution and the International Aviation College, Ilorin.

The governor regretted that the MoU the Navy signed before his assumption of office was “abused”, saying his administration was ready to right the wrongs and prevent a reoccurrence while various corrective measures had already been taken on the violations.

“This did not affect the Navy alone. It also affected the Air Force. We have since re-engaged with the Air Force . Unfortunately, we have not succeeded with the Navy yet. We look forward to a new engagement,” AbdulRazaq told Flag Officer Commanding of the Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Kamaldeen Lawal, who was on a courtesy visit to Government House, Ilorin.

He said the administration has since been supporting the aviation school to deliver on its mandate, including bringing on board a new management and a regime of accountability as part of an ongoing reforms.

AbdulRazaq said the administration will continue to support all the security agencies in the state even as he commended the Navy for its commitment to security of life and properties especially in Offa/Oyun axis of the state.

“I want to thank the Nigerian Navy for its supportive role in the area of security and community services. The Nigeria Navy has done well in Kwara State. I must commend you for your roles and contributions in addressing internal issues, especially in the Offa/Oyun axis down to Kwara/Osun boundary,” he a.

added.

Earlier, the Flag Officer Commanding, Rear Admiral Kamaldeen Lawal, said he was in Kwara State as part of his nationwide tour of Naval training establishments, and commended the state government for its supports for the institution.