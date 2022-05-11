Less that 24 hours after the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) assured airline operators readiness to provide six million litres of aviation fuel at N480 a litre for three months, airlines, yesterday, said they are witnessing scarcity of Aviation fuel, also known as, Jet A1 fuel across airports in Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP reports that as part of agreements reached at the end of the meeting summoned by the house of representatives, on Monday, to avert airline operators’ planned shutdown over the high cost of aviation fuel, the group complained that aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1, has reached an all-time high of N700 per litre.

The speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the resolutions after about four hours of the meeting.

Gbajabiamila said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has agreed to provide the aviation fuel at N480 — in what seems like a forex subsidy — pending when the carriers would be granted license to import the commodity.

But, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the deputy Chief Executive Officer, Dana Air, Sukhjinder Mann, said the scarcity of Jet A1, has led to flight delays.

He said, “Unfortunately, we are again witnessing the scarcity of Jet A1 fuel across the airports in Nigeria, which has in some cases, caused recent flight delays.

“Our commitment towards offering a convenient and reliable schedule has never been in doubt and has always been centered on setting new standards in customer experience and redefining air travel and this communication is to reassure you that we have the commitment of our fuel partners to service our requirements, and that we will continue to offer you competitive fares for your business and leisure travels.”

“You remain at the center of everything we do and your confidence in us is the reason we keep progressing and consolidating our collective efforts. Our determination to make Dana Air one of Nigeria’s most reliable and customer friendly airline remains sacrosanct with a commitment to maintain our safety standards, operational efficiency, and schedule reliability.”

The airline, however, sought the understanding, as well as, assured the passengers of keeping to flying schedules.

“We crave your understanding and thank you once again for choosing Dana Air. We look forward to welcoming you on board very soon. Again, please accept my assurance that we are doing everything possible to keep you flying as per published schedules.”