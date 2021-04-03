BY ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

The N27bn Aviation Intervention Fund, expected to rescue ailing airliners and reposition the aviation sector in the country is shrouded in controversy, a development that airline operators are embittered with, LEADERSHIP can now reveal.

From the N27bn, findings show that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had disbursed N5bn as aviation palliative to airline operators in the country.

However, despite the disbursement, some operators alleged that they were side-lined as only few operators benefited from the recent disbursement.

LEADERSHIP gathered that domestic airlines such as; Aero Contractors, West Link, TAL Helicopters and a few others have yet to receive their own share of the initial N5bn disbursed by the aviation ministry through the apex bank, prompting operators to believe the fund disbursement was lopsided even as Ibom Air was equally excluded from the fund based on the reason that it is a state-owned airline.

Although only N5bn had been released out of the N27 billion, questions are being asked about the secrecy of the fund disbursement and the whereabouts of the remaining N22bn.

Speaking on this development, the president and chief executive, Tropical Arctic Logistics (TAL) Helicopter Company, Engr. Femi Adeniji, said, his organisation had yet to get their share.

“I have tried, I have called the federal ministry of aviation; I have four helicopters that I am operating. They asked us to send account numbers, which we did. Even up to last Friday, I still called them to find out what was going on. Unfortunately, I was in the US when my company’s name was published as among those who would receive the palliative, but we have not gotten anything up until now.

“They said they were going to give it to us, salaries are still being owed, staff are complaining. If they say they are going to give us, let them give us. They should not put it in the newspapers and nothing happens thereafter.

“I understand they got N25bn from the government and they are giving us N5bn. Even at that, why give some airlines and not give the others?” he pointed out.

Believing that the process of accessing this fund is shrouded in secrecy, Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia of West Link said: “everything seems to be shrouded in secrecy. Nobody knows anything. I know government has given us money and I heard some people have not received. I know other colleagues who have not equally.

“It is obvious the ministry of aviation just handpicked those they wanted. They don’t want to give. It is obvious a few of us were targeted. Whatever reason, I don’t know. Nobody has called me why I have not received and when I will receive it.”

Commenting on the remaining N22 billion fund, former secretary general of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Olayinka Abioye, said: “I am not sure if the money has been released to the ministry. The agencies are still struggling to get the money from the ministry of finance. All agencies have submitted their needs, which is mainly on staff salary and overhead

“The agencies are liaising with finance for the money, but I was made to understand that there were small challenges between the finance and aviation ministry.”

In his reaction, aviation security consultant, Captain John Ojikutu, stated that there were more important projects in the sector, such as runway lighting at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, which were expected to have been executed in the first quarter of 2021 as well as perimeter fencing and other sensitive areas.

Wondering what other purposes the balance of N22 billion will serve, Ojikutu said: “we have been talking of MMA Runway 18L lightings, so are the lightings of the runways of most airports, yet we are claiming satisfaction in the NCAA certification for them.

“There are security issues around most airports perimeter fences that we have not been able to enhance their security in the event of any incursions or invasion especially now that bandits are said to be everywhere;

“There is the ATCs communication to be addressed, so are the periodic maintenance of the navigation aids, radar and others. Quite a lot has to be done on the new airports terminal buildings, but the revenues are not coming because of the Covid-19 lockdown; the revenues are not coming because there are no flights and government aviation staff can not earn salaries.

“If the airlines are getting palliatives to revamp their operations and pay salaries, we should expect same for the government agencies, too for their equipment and staff; how much for these? We need to know for the six aviation agencies; how much for the new ‘national carrier’? We need to know. So, ask the National Assembly (NASS) Senate and House of Representatives that approved the money and the ministry that is disbursing it.”

The federal government had earlier pledged to bail out the local aviation sector with a sum of N27bn as part of measures to restart air travel and keep the airports safer.

The sum, which had already been disbursed to some of the operators, will besides supporting the airlines, also fast-track the establishment of a private sector-driven national carrier.

Meanwhile, the minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had stated that the remaining N22 billion would be expended on aviation roadmap and national carrier.

But the national carrier project had already been suspended by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in September 2018, months after the unveiling of the Nigeria Air logo at the Farnborough Air Show in London.

Till date, the suspension of the Nigeria Air has not been lifted but to unravel the issues surrounding the poor disbursement, the house of representatives committee on aviation has stated that it will look into the complaints by airline operators and other stakeholders on the handling of COVID-19 aviation palliative.

The committee chairman, Nnolim Nnaji, who made the promise said the avalanche of concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the matter were too weighty to be ignored.

He disclosed that the House committee on Aviation had resolved to demand from the Ministry of Aviation the detailed disbursement of the intervention fund.