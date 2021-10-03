Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Smith (retd.), who was abducted on Monday 27th September, 2021 in Ajah area of Lagos state has regained his freedom from kidnapper’s den.

LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that the retired Air Force chief was released in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a statement by prince Mobolaji Ajasa-Oluwa, the social secretary of his Eko club, “The president, Hon. (Barr.) Taju Jaiye Agoro GCHB and the executive committee of Eko Club announce with joy to all well meaning members of Eko Club that offered sincere and earnest prayers for the release of one of our members Air Vice Marshal Sikiru Oladimeji Smith M/N 1246 who was recently kidnapped by gunmen that he has been released.

“We thank almighty Allah SWT for answering our prayers and appreciate all our blessed members for the prayers and efforts.”

Confirming the development, the Lagos state commissioners of Police, Hakeem Odumosu said Smith was released in the early hours of Saturday, saying he handed him over to his family.

Odumosu said the persistent operational activities along the border corridors of Lagos and the recent onslaught on kidnappers in the forest led to the release of the retired Air Vice-Marshal.

The Air Vice Marshal is a cousin to the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, a former inspector general of police.

It would be recalled that Air Vice Marshall Smith who is the chairman of Double Wealth Ventures Limited – a dredging and engineering firm – was supervising work on a site in the Ajah area of Lagos state when masked gunmen invaded the place and shot into the air to scare away people.

The gunmen were said to have whisked him away in a waiting speedboat.

An SOS voice note shared by his driver, corporal Odiji, indicated that the retired AVM engaged in a struggle with the gunmen before he was subdued.