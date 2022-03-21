Barely six days to the party’s national convention, the Young Professionals Council of the All Progressives Congress yesterday urged all the aspirants contesting at the forthcoming national convention to avoid indulging in campaign of calumny in order not to jeopardize the fortune of the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The council in a statement signed by its Director-General, Hon. Seyi Bamgbade, and the National Secretary, Hajiya Zainab Umar urged all party stakeholders, leaders, and members to continue to work for peace and the progress of the party for the greater good of the country.

They pointed out that all the aspirants are capable of delivering on the progressive mandate of the party.

“The APC- Young Professionals Council, as a party’s support group founded solely to help in strengthening the party by guiding and providing professional solutions to the challenges facing the nation and to promote progressive agenda of the party and Mr. President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari,” they said

ADVERTISEMENT

The professional support group urged all the party faithful to vote for competent leaders that can further unite the party across board, saying the group will continue to toe the part of peace and reconciliation.

The council urged all the party faithful to see everyone that would be contesting as a winner.

ADVERTISEMENT