A group, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Patriots in Plateau State has urged Governor Simon Lalong and the leadership of the party to avoid imposing a governorship candidate on the people of the state.

According to the APC Patriots, it will be counterproductive and as well reverse the fortunes of the party in the state.

The group in a statement signed by its chairman, Mark Ibrahim a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend said the alleged plan to impose the former Benue State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, on the party would be resisted, adding that it would be disastrous to allow the imposition of an unpopular candidate whose membership of the party is uncertain to fly the party ticket.

It said the scenario that led to the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State in 2015 was gradually being played out in the APC, adding that it was obvious and glaring that the PDP in Plateau lost the governorship election to APC as a result of the imposition of candidates.

The group added; “The same scenario is gradually being played out. The politics of Plateau State should not be seen to be cyclical, the leadership must learn from the pitfall of PDP which led to the emergency of APC in 2015.

“Plateau abhors injustice in all its ramifications, the people of the state especially party members should not be taken for granted. We need to be consistent and steadfast, the party should be cautious not to dance to the tune of some overzealous and selfish politicians.

“All of us laboured to build the party in Plateau, therefore foisting a candidate on the rest of the aspirants and the party will not only be a disservice but counterproductive in 2023. It may interest the party and members to know that the main opposition party, the PDP in the state has started jubilating over the alleged plan to impose an unpopular candidate on the party.

“We must learn from history and our past mistakes, the APC lost Bassa/Jos North House of Representatives re-run election recently to PDP because of imposition of a candidate by the governor contrary to the wish and collective interest of the party. The protest vote was massive and government machinery could not withstand the pressure.

“We are running a disciplined and democratic party, the rule of law must prevail, and the collective interest of the party must not be jettisoned. The government’s preferred candidate is an overnight member of the party, his membership of the party is subject to investigation. We authoritatively learnt that there is a subterranean move to grant him a waiver to contest the governorship election in the state. The national leadership should investigate this to avoid any backlash at the end of the day.”

“The question on the lips of most party faithful is that when did he join the party? At what point did he register at his ward? This should be investigated to ascertain his eligibility to contest the primary.

“We are ready to liberate the party from the clutches of the oligarchy who believe in the politics of imposition and want to turn APC in Plateau State into their estate. For APC to win the 2023 governorship election, it must go with a popular candidate.”

The group, therefore, called on the national leadership of the party to investigate the membership of Dr Yilwatda and call the leadership of the party in the state to order to avoid protest votes in 2023.