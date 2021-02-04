BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The pioneer Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande has urged the party’s National Caretaker Executive Committee to resist all temptations of sit-tight tendencies.

Akande stated this after he validated his membership at the ongoing nationwide validation and registration of new members of the party in Ila Orangun, Osun State, noting that sit-tight syndrome always characterized most handpicked authorities in most underdeveloped countries of the world.

He noted that in normal circumstances, a Caretaker Executive Committee for a political party is an abnormality, warning that if such a scenario is not carefully controlled and expeditiously managed the authorities end up in contempt and disgrace.

While appreciating the APC leaders and its delegation that came to honour him during the validation exercise, Akande urged the leadership of the party to selflessly employ every sense of responsibility to the exercise to ensure success for the party in future elections.

“The next national election that would elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari is going to be the most important test of the ongoing APC membership registrations and whatever structure being envisaged to be imposed on it,” Akande warned.

He noted that, “no population census is repeated within less than a decade and voters are not re-registered at every election.

“Within this context, I see the present APC membership registration within less than a decade after the original register as an indefensible aberration leading to certain ugly perceptions”.