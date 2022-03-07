Nigerians have been called upon to adhere strictly to the normal intake of salt at 5% gram required by the body system to function optimally.

The call came through Nigerian Sodium Study Team of the Cardiovascular Research Unit, University of ABUJA Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada during a one day sensitisation awareness on salt effect in food and other consumables.

Nutrition Team Lead of the Unit and FCT Nutrition Officer, Mrs Clementina Okoro while sensitizing students of Government Girls college Dutse, noted the salt is important to the human system yet has adverse effects when consumed beyond the required percentage.

Salt is a mineral composed primarily of sodium chloride, which is an essential compound the body uses to absorb and transport nutrients.

Experts say Salt intake of less than 5 grams per day for adults helps to reduce blood pressure and risk of cardiovascular diseases.

However, inappropriate use of salt also has adverse side effects.

While speaking to the students of Government Girls Secondary school Dutse, Mrs Clementina Okoro called on the students to embrace the knowledge and apply practical guidance to cooking practices both in school and at home in order to sustain a healthy generation.

She said excess salt intake leads to cardiovascular brain damage and heart diseases which causes death.

Also Speaking, principal of the school, Hajia Fatima Muhammad appreciated the FCT health department and promised to step down the knowledge acquired during the program to other students and parents.

On his part, Project Manager Nigerian Sodium Study Team, University of Abuja Mr Adedayo Ojo called on the students to adhere to the use of 5% intake of salt in order to reap the desired benefit of maintaining balance in the body and digestion.

Some of the students who spoke to Aso News expressed gratitude to the organizers of the program saying they were better educated on the use of salt and its impact on their health.