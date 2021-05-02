By Golu Timothy |

Last week melting point took time to caution the public against the use of and resort to self medication and treatment whenever they are sick. This caution became very necessary due to the rampant cases of effects of drug abuse by many who have caused severe damage to themselves.

For the benefit of those reading this for the first time, especially those who were unable to follow melting point last week, we have defined self medication or treatment to be what people do to cope with stress, anxiety and general life’s difficulties especially when these vices tends to overwhelm them. It refers to the use of drugs (rightly or wrongly) to treat self diagnosed disorders or symptoms.

We observed that some persons have become addicted to alcohol, drugs, snuff, cigarettes, etc to address worsening mood disorders because these products momentarily or temporarily decompress anxiety and stress, and gives deceptive feelings of satisfaction, but gradually built up side effects that are life threatening because they built resistance to microorganisms in the body.

The medical advisory is that people should stop buying non prescribed drugs over the counter, except in an emergency under which strict adherence to label instructions must follow. Read the labels well.

Many are in the hospitals or on sick beds not because of first generation ailments, but because of the side effects of drugs or herbs or vaccines administered without a Doctor’s prescription. While some persons are lucky to get whole from self medication, majority are not always lucky because they are either wrongly taken or taken overdose which leads to formation of new ailments in people.

Different persons are tied to different types of addictions. While some are addicted to alcohol, others are blind to drugs, snuff, cigarettes, and so on. To address worsening mood disorders because these products momentarily or temporarily decompress anxiety and stress, and gives deceptive feelings of satisfaction, but gradually built up side effects that are life threatening because they built resistance to microorganisms in the body.

There are some popular consensus on some aspects of self medication that are good because they have produced good results in many areas. This is mostly on some aspects of orthodox or traditional therapies applied with caution. Most times it is not on unknown herbs but the use of common food items to treat known ailments and diseases. Good self medications could also include regular exercises, good or appropriate food and so on. Our physical conditions can adversely affects our emotions.

The use of garlic or onions to treat snake bites or scorpion stings have been found to be effective as traditional therapies. Equally the use of Moringah and honey for the treatment of fever and other diseases has worked very well in those who do so and testimonies abound. Many of our green vegetables and leaves are therapies against some diseases.

Garden cabbage has been discovered to be a viable medicine for stomach ulcer.

For the purpose of this enlightenment, I have decided to bring for the benefit of my readers a suitable therapy that has addressed some particular ailments. I will start with prostrate in men and what has been known to be the cure.

Remember, this is not a one way self medication or treatment, but a collective and common therapy administered as solution. This is to discourage self medication by individuals and to draw attention to what has helped addressed medical issues using the natural resources available. For a healthy prostrate at all ages, onions is a tested therapy. (copied).

Here is a simple remedy available to everyone to never suffer from prostate diseases. Those who already suffer from it can also try it. It works very well.

Know first that in all men, from 25 years the prostate accumulates toxins due to urine and semen which pass through the urethra. The prostate also participates in the composition of sperm by adding a secretion that is not entirely eliminated from this gland. When the residual secretions stay there, it participates in its progressive intoxication. This will lead to inflammation, swelling of the gland and its inability to play its role, thus affecting sex life (sexual weakness, premature ejaculation, etc.).

To keep this gland in good condition until your old age, it is important to detoxify it periodically. Conventional medicine does not yet offer us anything concrete and reliable to protect our prostate from premature old age. But among the panoply of solutions offered by herbal medicine, we have drawn a simple, inexpensive and less restrictive recipe: onion juice.

Recipe: Take 8 large onions or a dozen if they are medium in size,remove the peels (dry skin of the onions) then clean properly. Cut them roughly then blend them. Avoid adding water. Collect the pure onion juice using a scarf or a clean cloth. Drink a 33cl glass of this juice.

Repeat the operation three weeks later, then a third time after another three weeks. That’s all. You have just rid your prostate of all kinds of toxins. The gland regains its youthful state. Repeat this series of operations every 10 years.

Even at 75 years old, without a problem with your blood circulation, you will still be firm as a young person. It is strongly advised to take this juice in the morning on an empty stomach.