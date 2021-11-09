Avon Medical, a leading multi-specialty practice and a growing healthcare network, has sensitised Nigerian women to spread awareness about the disease of breast cancer.

Dr Lilian Ekpo, the medical director at Avon Medical, who spoke during a free informative webinar themed: “Life with Breast Cancer” highlighted the urgency of the condition and its increased impact in Nigeria.

She said, “We found it vital to create a platform where Nigerian women could learn more about breast cancer, hear stories from real-life survivors, and be inspired to regularly get important health tests done.

“In September, we hosted another free webinar on polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and we found that many women’s health issues also needed awareness.”

She further stated, “At Avon Medical Practice, we are focused on working to improve lives across Africa by providing affordable, quality healthcare services, and this includes creating learning spaces through webinars and other initiatives to sensitise people about key health topics.”

Miss Abisayo Fakiyesi, a two-time breast cancer survivor, shared her personal journey with breast cancer at the webinar. She thanked Avon Medical for creating a platform to drive more awareness on the topic, mentioning how early detection was key in her story.

Also speaking, Shekinah Olagunju, the head, marketing and corporate communications at Avon Medical Practice, said, “It was very inspirational to see many women ask questions about breast cancer, get the answers they sought, and be motivated to self-check for lumps or directly get a mammogram from our webinar.

"To learn more about Avon Medical, please visit our website www.avonmedical.com or check our social media channels; Instagram; @avonmedicalpractice, LinkedIn; Avon Medical Practice, and Facebook; Avon Medical Practice," she added.