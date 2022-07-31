Nigeria’s International renowned author, Chimanmanda Adichie, has lost her 40-year-old sister, Mrs Nkiru Okoye.

Mrs Okoye, a mother of five, was allegedly murdered by unknown persons and the development has heightened tension in Abba community of Anambra State.

She was said to have been killed without any cause.

Her husband, the family and the community are said to be demanding justice over her death.

On what transpired, the husband of the deceased, Mr Emenike Okoye, said he was preparing for work while his late wife (Nkiru) was preparing to travel home (Abba) for a meeting of Umuada (Daughters of her kindred in Abba) when her assailants stormed their house around 7-8am

“We did not do anything. They overpowered us, beat us to stupor and left. Later when my children have gone to school, they returned with some persons and dangerous weapons, including axe.

“They dragged my wife outside the house, hit and killed her with axe and chair. She fell and died. When I resisted their move to drag me outside too, they broke my hand with an axe, dragged me outside; hitting me with the axe all over my body until I passed out.

“You can see the cut on my eyes. They left me thinking that I was also dead. But God helped me to wake up later. I reported the incident to our local vigilante and they drove me to hospital,” he said

Emenike, whose five children – two boys and three girls – are still between ages three and 11, appealed for justice over the death of his 40-year-old wife.

“I’m deeply in pain. My hand is broken. I cannot stand or sit down. My waist is paining me. My head is heating like hot water. I cannot see well with my eyes. I need serious medical attention,” he lamented.

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

He said investigations had already commenced on the matter while some of his men had been deployed to the community to maintain law and order.

Tochukwu said the Police Command and other agencies would not allow some criminal elements to disturb the peace existing in the state.