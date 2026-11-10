Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s World Cup-winning star Awawu Bashiru has credited faith, resilience and the technical crew’s guidance for the Flamingos’ historic triumph in Morocco, insisting the team never lost hope despite their opening defeat to Poland.

Speaking with journalists at the team’s hotel in Abuja on Tuesday, Bashiru said the victory was particularly satisfying because of the challenges the players overcame before becoming the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Flamingos began their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Poland, raising concerns about their prospects in the competition. However, Bashiru said the players remained united and determined to recover rather than allow the setback to derail their ambitions.

She credited the coaching crew for keeping the team focused and encouraging the players to remain committed to their objectives throughout the tournament.

According to the midfielder, the players took the coaches’ instructions seriously, maintained their belief and approached subsequent matches with renewed determination.

The team’s resilience became evident as Nigeria recovered from the opening defeat to progress through the group stage and knockout rounds before eventually lifting the trophy.

Bashiru identified the semi-final victory over Brazil as one of the defining moments of her personal campaign, revealing that she took advantage of the opportunities that came her way to score twice.

Her brace inspired Nigeria to a convincing 3-1 victory over the South Americans, securing the Flamingos’ place in their first-ever final of the competition.

The performance also earned her the Player of the Match award, further underlining her importance to Nigeria’s historic campaign.

She subsequently continued her impressive contribution in the final against Japan, scoring the opening goal as the Flamingos secured a 2-1 victory to claim the world title.

Reflecting on her performance against Brazil, Bashiru said she recognised an opportunity during the encounter and was determined to make the most of it.

The youngster expressed excitement over the team’s achievement but stressed that the journey to the title was not an easy one, particularly after the disappointment of losing their opening match.

Beyond celebrating the historic success, Bashiru said she was determined to maintain her progress through hard work, insisting that winning the World Cup should not make her or her teammates complacent.

She maintained that the triumph should serve as motivation to pursue greater achievements rather than mark the end of their ambitions.

Nigeria’s victory over Japan ended Africa’s long wait for a title in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, making the Flamingos the first team from the continent to win the competition.

Bashiru’s contribution, particularly her two-goal performance against Brazil and opening strike in the final, made her one of the standout performers in Nigeria’s memorable campaign.