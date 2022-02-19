The Super Falcons of Nigeria are one step away from sealing a spot at the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations in Morocco, following a 2-0 win in the 1st leg of the qualifiers, over the Lady Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday.

The Super Falcons took the lead in the 21st minute, through a strike by Ifeoma Onumunu. Onumunu doubled the lead in the 56th minute to give the Falcons a comfortable lead.

The Super Falcons were without captain Asisat Oshoala after she had suffered a hamstring in training, but had Leicester City’s Ashleigh Plumptre make her debut.

The Super Falcons will play the second leg in Abidjan,on February 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT