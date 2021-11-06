Ahead of today’s governorship election, major towns in Anambra State, including Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia, have been deserted and have become a mere shadow of their boisterous selves.

Checks by LEADERSHIP Weekend revealed that there is palpable fear in state over impending attacks following the sit-at-home directive by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Although the group has since lifted the directive amid massive deployment of security operatives in the state, prospects of low voter turnout persists.

It was observed that virtually all markets in the state, especially in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia did not open for business yesterday, as the traders stayed away from the markets for fear of the IPOB threats.

Also, most roads in Anambra State, especially the commercial city of Onitsha were yesterday deserted despite the cancellation of the one-week sit at home order earlier issued by the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

Roads in Onitsha, Awka and neighbouring towns were deserted yesterday while a few people were seen on the streets, depicting the normal state of ghost Mondays, just as a few vehicles were noticed on the Benin/Asana/Onitsha highway.

Vehicles were off the roads, motor parks were closed, banks and other financial institutions were as well shut coupled with the holiday to authenticate the desertions.

A few commercial buses that dared ply the roads went home empty as there were no passengers while residents who have not travelled out of the state did not open shops or go out for shopping after stockpiling their needs earlier.

Meanwhile, tension has gripped the state over today’s election with heavy presence of security men, especially when the Anambra State government raised the alarm over the removal of the deputy inspector-general of police, Joseph Egbunike.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Don Adinuba, the government said: “There is palpable fear in Anambra State over Saturday’s gubernatorial election following the unannounced removal of Egbunike.”

Pro-Biafran groups said they met in Awka on Thursday and agreed to lift the sit-at-home earlier ordered by IPOB.

After a joint meeting said to have held in Awka, the group issued an eight-point communique suspending the sit-at-home order.

Among the signatories to the communique were: Dr. Law Mefor, for Customary Government of Biafra, Nwaada Eberechukwu Anigbogu for De Facto Biafran Government and Bar P. N. Okoro for Bilie Human Rights.

Others were: Comrade Zulu Ofoelue for Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN) Chukwuebuka Ikenwa for Biafran United Liberation Council (BULCO), Comrade Osita Chukwuagbanarinam for Salvation People Biafra, Comrade Clinton Umeh for De Mobilizers Initiative, (DMI) and Mazi Ikechukwu Bismarck Oji, for New Narrative.

Despite IPOB’s withdrawal of its earlier threat to disrupt the governorship election and to shut down the entire South East region for ten days, beginning from the eve of the governorship poll, actions of the residents of the state were clear that they were not convinced that there would not be violence during the governorship election today.

When LEADERSHIP visited Eke-Awka market, the entrances into the place were closed, and there was no trader inside the market. A similar situation was observed in other major towns.

Those who spoke with our correspondent expressed fears that IPOB’s order still stands.

But Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), top university lecturers, election observers, members of political parties and supporters of governorship candidates praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other critical stakeholders over measures put in place to ensure that the exercise was conducted peacefully in a free, fair and credible manner.

They however urged INEC, security agencies to ensure that they sustain the arrangements put in place their promises of making the poll a huge success such that the outcome would not only be acceptable to all the contestants, their supporters, but, would be adjudged as the best election ever conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, there are more registered voters in the state for today’s election than the preceding poll in 2017.

While the total number of registered voters in 2017 governorship election was 88,793 with a total of 422,314 counted as valid votes, the total number of accredited voters for today’s election is 2,525,471.

Voter Apathy In Africa And Nigeria Has Consequences – Kukah

In his reaction to today’s governorship poll in Anambra, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Father Mathew Hassan Kukah said voter apathy will be detrimental to the development of the state.

Kukah who spoke on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, said, “Voter apathy is rampant across the world but voter apathy in Africa and Nigeria has consequences.

“It is not like the United States and other settled democracies where whether you vote or not, things happen to run on fine. Whether you elect the right person or not, it will not affect the level of education and health that they have in their environment.

“But for us in Nigeria and in Africa, election is war, a battle of life and survival; in part because if you vote for the wrong person, you could easily become a small dot in a big circle.

“You vote for the wrong person, you could easily end up with no road in your village, or school or health care facility.”

Only Voters Will Pick Governor – Yakubu

Meanwhile, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has charged staff of the commission to make sure that that the electorate determine who becomes the next governor by ensuring that every vote counts in the Anambra governorship election today.

In a message posted on Facebook, Yakubu warned staff of the commission that the world would be watching, just as he told them to be guided by extant laws.

He said, “After several months of preparations, the Anambra State Governorship election 2021 is holding this weekend. Despite the challenging situation in the build-up to the election, including attacks on our facilities, our determination to ensure that the election holds as scheduled has been unshaken.

“In the process, we rebuilt our fixed assets and replaced movable facilities. We also sought and obtained the support of the security agencies, political parties and candidates and all other stakeholders for a successful exercise.

“Over the next few days, all eyes will be on us. As you are aware, Nigerians expect the Anambra Governorship election to be an improvement on the high standards achieved in recent elections.

“That is why we introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for fingerprint and facial biometric authentication of voters. We have trained staff on the new technology. We have also delivered all sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the election on schedule, deployed election duty staff and made logistics arrangements to move personnel and materials to thousands of locations in Anambra State where voting and collation of results will take place.

“It is therefore imperative for all of you to ensure that every single vote counts. You must remain true to our commitment that only the voters in Anambra State determine who becomes the next Governor of the State.

“In doing so, you must be guided by the extant laws, our guidelines/regulations and good conscience. You should remain vigilant, principled and committed to the vision and mission of the Commission. Thank you all for your efforts”.

Also speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the winner of the election will emerge after he or she meets the required geographical spread and gets majority votes.

He said if in a local government area only two people voted for two different political parties, the implication is that both candidates of the two parties have 50 per cent in that local government area.

In the build up to the election, concerns of voter apathy were rife following IPOB’s sit-at-home directive.

But speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend on the fears of voter apathy and the implication on how the winner emerges, Okoye said, “Section 179 of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended provides that for the commission to declare any candidate winner the candidate must score the majority of the vote cast in the election.

“The Constitution also said that the candidate must also secure a quarter of the vote cast in all local government areas,” he said.

Speaking further, Okoye said if all the political parties get a vote from each local government the implication is that they have gotten the 35 per cent requirements of Section 179 of the Constitution.

He continued: “Anambra has a total of 21 local governments. The implication is that the basic determination of a winner works around geographical and majority thresholds. So if in a local government area only two people voted and both vote for two different political parties, the implication is that they both have 50 percent in that local government.

“So the basis of the election revolves around the all the local government, not just percentage. If for instance only 40 people voted on election day spread across all the local government and each political party got a vote, the implication is that they have gotten the Constitutional requirements.

“If all the political parties get a vote from each local government the implication is that they have gotten the 35 percent requirements of them under Section 179 of the Constitution,” he said.

Corroborating Okoye’s statement, the chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, also explained the threshold for declaring a winner in a governorship election as enshrined under Section 179 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He said a winner will emerge if he or she “(i) has the highest number of votes cast at the election; (ii) has not less than one-quarter of all the votes cast in each of at least two-thirds of all the local government areas in the state.”

Yiaga Identifies Hot Spots

In a related development, a foremost, civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, has identified what it described as hotspots ahead of the election.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that the Anambra governorship election will be the first state-wide elections to be conducted by INEC since the expansion of voter access to polling units.

In Anambra State, the expansion of voter access to polling units resulted in the creation of 1,112 new polling units from the existing polling units to improve citizens’ access and participation in the electoral process.

In addition, the commission is deploying the newly introduced Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) which replaces the Smart Card Reader. The BVAS has a dual capacity for fingerprint authentication and facial recognition.

But Yiaga Africa in its Watching the Vote (WTV) report, signed by its executive director, Samson Itodo and a board member, Ezenwa Nwagwu, respectively revealed an upward trend in the preparatory activities by INEC even though there were concerns over the security situation.

It stated: “The WTV findings also revealed that the campaigns have been dominated by three political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Violent attacks, political intimidation, violent enforcement of the sit-at-home order and threats to shut down the region by secessionist groups remain a consistent trend. This volatility impeded the conduct of political party campaigns, voter education and mobilization by electoral stakeholders who continue to deploy with more caution.

“Anambra East, Ogbaru LGA, Nnewi North, Orumba North and Ihiala are considered potential hotspots for violence based on early warning signs of violence. Yiaga Africa notes that there may likely be a further decline in voter turnout in the state due to the threat of violence and a pervasive culture of voter apathy in the state. Low voter turnout enhances the chances for electoral manipulation in the rural areas and strongholds of the major political parties”.

Yiaga Africa called on INEC to release the total figure of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) collected in Anambra State gubernatorial election holding today, saying the commission should ensure more consistent and harmonious coordination within the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to ensure proper security of polling officials deployed in the Registration Area Centers ahead of the election day deployment.

“INE Should ensure proper coordination with the security agencies to forestall incidences of violence and ensure the safety of voters and poll officials on election day. They should ensure proper and consistent communication with the transport union and companies providing logistics support for election day deployment. This also includes the need for contingency plans in situations where respective transport unions /companies withdraw from the contract or fail to deploy.

“Consistent with INEC’s promise of expanding citizens’ access to polling units, INEC should ensure election day voting materials and personnel are deployed to all polling units with registered voters in the state,” the report said.

On security, Yiaga Africa calls on security agencies deployed for the election to respect the rights of citizens, media, and observers, including the right to freedom of movement on election day for duly accredited observers and media practitioners.

“Security agencies should ensure protection for vulnerable voters, especially women and persons with disabilities. Security personnel should enforce appropriate sanctions for any form of violation of the Electoral Act on election day, especially any threat to the right to vote or attempts to buy votes.

“Security agencies should deploy monitoring mechanisms to checkmate and curtail personnel excesses on election day,” the CSO said calling on poitical party leaders, candidates and supporters to refrain from manipulating the insecurity in the state by creating mayhem and politically related attacks/crises.

“Political parties, candidates, and their supporters should refrain from vote-buying and the related practice of compromising the ballot’s secrecy so that the voters of Anambra state are free to vote their preference for governor,” the report further stated.