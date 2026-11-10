The Kwara State Football Association (FA) has commended the Taiwo Awoniyi Foundation (TAF) for expanding its grassroots football development initiative to include community projects, equipment support and financial rewards across the state’s 16 Local Government Areas.

The Foundation, established by Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi, is implementing the Talent Hunt programme in partnership with the Kwara FA to identify promising young footballers and create opportunities for their development.

Beyond talent discovery, the initiative has provided sets of jerseys to each of the 16 Local Football Councils, while communities in all 16 local government areas have been selected to benefit from the construction of boreholes.

The participating Football Councils have also received cash rewards as part of the Foundation’s broader commitment to youth empowerment, community development and the use of football as a tool for social impact.

Under the Talent Hunt programme, three players from each of the 16 Local Football Councils are undergoing screening supervised by football trainers brought in from the United Kingdom.

The exercise is expected to identify outstanding grassroots footballers who could be given opportunities to pursue their careers abroad.

The screening forms part of a wider talent identification and development programme designed to expose promising players to professional guidance, improved training methods and possible international football opportunities.

In addition to the players’ assessment, the Foundation organised a four-day capacity-building programme for grassroots coaches in Kwara State, bringing experienced trainers from the United Kingdom to improve their technical knowledge and coaching skills.

The training is designed to equip local coaches with modern coaching methods and practical expertise in talent identification, player development and grassroots football management.

Commending the Foundation, Kwara FA Chairman, Idris Musa Thuraya, described the intervention as a significant investment in grassroots football and community development.

Thuraya particularly praised Awoniyi for extending his support beyond talent discovery to projects that directly address the needs of communities across the state.

He described the provision of boreholes in the 16 local government areas as a major intervention that would deliver lasting benefits to residents beyond the immediate objectives of football development.

The FA chairman also welcomed the distribution of jerseys, cash rewards and coaching opportunities, saying the comprehensive package would strengthen grassroots football structures across Kwara.

He said the Foundation’s approach demonstrated the importance of using sports development initiatives to create wider social and economic benefits.

The intervention reflects Awoniyi’s commitment to giving back to the communities and football structures that supported his development before he rose to prominence in international football.

Through the partnership, the Foundation and Kwara FA are seeking to strengthen grassroots football, improve coaching standards and create clearer pathways for young talents to progress to professional football.