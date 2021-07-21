Liverpool have confirmed that Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has joined Union Berlin in a £6.5million (€7.5m/$9m) deal.

The Nigerian spent last season on loan with the Bundesliga outfit, but has now moved to the German capital on a permanent basis after Union beat rivals Mainz to the 23-year-old’s signature.

Awoniyi had been away with Liverpool’s first-team squad at their pre-season training camp in Austria, but underwent a medical on Tuesday ahead of his switch to Union, whose own training camp is in Tirol, before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015, with the Reds paying £400,000 ($550,000) to the Imperial Soccer Academy having spotted him playing for Nigeria at the U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

Unable to secure a UK work permit, he spent the next six seasons out on a series of loans, spending time at FSV Frankfurt in the German Second Division, Eredivisie outfit NEC Nijmegen and Belgian pair Mouscron and Gent.

Then came a season with Mainz in 2019-20, before he joined Union Berlin last summer. He would go on to make 22 appearances there, scoring five times to help the unfancied club secure qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Union pursued a permanent deal aggressively thereafter, having been taken by the forward’s power, selflessness and quality.