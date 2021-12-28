Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade has appointed former Editor-in-chief /general manager of Cross River State Newspaper Corporation otherwise known as Chronicle , Ogbang Timothy Akwaji, as new Head of Service, HoS.

A letter signed by secretary to state government, Barr. Tina Banku Agbor, dated December 27, and sighted by LEADERSHIP correspondent in Calabar stated that the appointment takes immediate effect.

Akwaji is the first journalist to be made Head of Service in Cross River State.

He was editor, Nigerian Chronicle and later general manager, Nigerian Chronicle, the state-owned newspaper.

Besides being the editor-in-chief of the state owned newspaper, Akwaji was a permanent secretary, Ministry of Climate Change.

He was also vice president, East, Nigerian Guild of Editors and also financial secretary of the same association.

