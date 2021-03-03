By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has commissioned Construction and Fabrication Academy of West Africa which according to the Governor gulped about N400m.

At the commissioning ceremony which took place at the academy ground along Murtal Mohammed Highway Calabar,

the Governor stated that with the academy unemployment in the state would have become a thing of the past S many youths have already enrolled to pursue learning in various skills in different area of fabrication.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that upon completion of the training students would have acquired skills in the area of maritime technology, industrial/ marine wielding, electrical electronic technology,building construction and several others where they would become self sustaining and reliant and wouldn’t he to depend on any one for survival.

He stated that many youths from the three senatorial districts of the state have been taken off the street as they are now engaged in the academy and should expect a better life upon completion of the training.

“Even if you have a PHD, you need a skill. Even as a state Governor I want to enroll on this Construction, Fabrication Academy.

“Let your handwork feed you. How long will a Nigerian continue to seek a tiller from Togo.

“Any man who who depends on salary remains a slave.

“As far as someone dictates to you when you have to go to work and when to close, you are a slave.

The Governor pledged to create a regional offices across the three senatorial district of the state to arrest the number of unemployed persons who roam the street.

“I would create a regional offices to enable people enter into agriculture and construction.

“There is no way you give people food and money without employment that would take off the street. You have failed.”

Ayade said that the academy is open to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnocultural background adding that when the academy become fully operational, it would go a long way to reduced the number of unemployed persons migrating to other continents of the world.

“Stop migrating to Europe and other continents of the world, there are not better than Nigerians.” Ayade said.