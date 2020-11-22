Cross River State governor, Sir Ben Ayade, has commiserated with the former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba over the death of his wife, Amaka.

A press release signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, quoted Governor Ayade as expressing deep sorrow over Mrs Ndoma- Egba’s sudden transition.

The governor ruled that Mrs Ndoma-Egba’s demise was yet another vicissitude to befall the former Senate Leader in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dear Victor, the death of your dear wife is a severe blow on all of us who knew her, and a harder blow on you as her husband, friend and confidant”.

“Words cannot adequately convey my heartfelt sorrow over Amaka’s death, for she was a kind and beautiful soul, who spread love to all who encountered her,” the governor said in the release.

The governor however, urged Senator Ndoma-Egba and his family to be consoled by the fact that the deceased “selflessly and fervently served God and humanity during her very salutary and impactful life on earth”

While praying to God to give Senator Ndoma-Egba the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Ayade prayed to God to grant her sole eternal peace.