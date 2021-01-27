ADVERTISEMENT

Cross River state governor, Professor Ben Ayade has congratulated Major-General Attahiru Ibrahim on his new appointment as Chief of Army Staff, saying President Muhammadu Buhari would not have made a better choice.

A statement signed by his Special on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, quoted the governor as describing General Attahiru’s appointment as fitting, proper and deserving.

Ayade recalled that the new Army Chief has a long history with Cross River having served in the state as the Commander of the 13th Brigade, Calabar.

“As a state, we are not surprised at General Attahiru’s appointment as the new Chief of Army Staff. His emergence clearly shows that a golden fish indeed has no hiding place. General Attahiru is a thorough breed officer who distinguished himself professionally while here as a Brigade Commander.

“Indeed, President Buhari could not have made a better choice because in General Attahiru you have a meticulous, cerebral and brave officer. His appointment is therefore, fitting, deserving and proper”, the governor said.

Continuing, Professor Ayade emphasized that “General Attahiru’s appointment is a gain for our dear state for this fine officer has a long history with Cross River. He is one of our own having served as the Commander of the 13th Brigade, Calabar.

“We are indeed joyous that one of our own is on the saddle. We congratulate the new Chief of Army Staff and look forward to a robust working relationship with him nay the Army.”