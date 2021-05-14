BY RICHARD NDOMA |

As Muslims in Cross River State celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr, Governor Ben Ayade has donated cartons of chickens and several food items to the Muslim community in the state.

The items were delivered on behalf of the governor by the commissioner for humanity and social welfare services, Hon Blessing Egbara,, He stated that the items would help the community members to celebrate the festival with happiness especially those who may not have what to eat after breaking the fast.

Ayade said the gesture is to express love for the Muslim community particularly those residing in the state and to wish them well in all their endeavours.

The governor stressed that he is one leader who doesn’t let ethnicity determine his show of love, which he has demonstrated by giving appointments to people from the Muslim community in the state.

Responding, the head of the Hausa/Fulani community in the state, who received thev items thanked Governor Ayade for honouring the community by his show of love towards them during the Sallah. He said the governor had proved that his love for the Muslim community is altruistic. He noted the countless support the governor had shown to the Hausa/Fulani in the state, while calling on other leaders in the country to emulate Ayade.

He assured the governor of the community’s continuous support for his administration.