BY RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Governor of Cross River State Ben Ayade at the weekend flagged off supplementary maternal/ neonatal tetanus elimination campaign in the state with a target to reach all women of child bearing age with tetanus vaccines. The aim is to protect mother and child from tetanus infection.

The governor while in Akamkpa LGA of the state and venue for the flag off exercise, stated that chances of a baby surviving neonatal tetanus is very slim stressing that the cost of treatment is much and advised parents to seek for all avenues to prevent tetanus with the vaccine.

Ayade who was represented at the flag off ceremony by the state commissioner for health, Dr Betta Edu, at Mma Effa Health Centre, Akamkpa LGA of the state urged the people to take advantage of the numerous health intervention programmes initiated by his administration.

He stressed that, with huge investments made by his administration and partners of the state government in the provision of quality and accessible healthcare for all, residents of the state should take advantage of the services made available by the state government.

The governor lauded UNICEF and WHO for behaving as good and responsible development partners and assisting the state in various areas of need and called on stakeholders to put their weight solidly behind the state government.

In her remarks, the director general of Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Janet Ekpenyong frowned at the increasing rate of maternal/ child mortality caused by tetanus infection from poor households.

Ekpeyong averred that, the high figures of tetanus infection as well as deaths in rural communities is as a result of unprofessional attitude of traditional birth attendants who uses unhygienic and contaminated equipment during delivery.