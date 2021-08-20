Cross River State governor Ben Ayade has approved salary increase for medical doctors under the employment of the state government by 100 per cent.

With the approval, medical doctors under the employment of the state government will enjoy same salary structure as what their counterparts in the federal government used to enjoy, a development which many said would halt the brain drain syndrome.

The commissioner for health Dr Betta Edu, disclosed this in a media briefing held in Calabar at the instance of the Office of the Wife of Governor of Cross River State.

Edu stated that the increment would motivate the medical personnel to do more in order to add value to the sector which according to her has been priotised by the governor despite the numerous challenges faced by the state government.

Edu while commending Ayade’s wife who is also a medical practitioner said, “You have left a mark which Cross River State doctors will ever remember you for. You went further to push that Cross River State must achieve Universal Health Coverage. Perhaps because you are a medical doctor who have practiced here in the state and abroad, you know our pain.”

The commissioner who also lauded the medical doctors under the state government’s employment said that despite the strike embarked upon by the resident doctors on the federal government’s payroll, doctors at the state were still working tirelessly to ensure that things in the health sector work well.

The chairman Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River State branch, Dr Innocent Abang, stated that with the increment, doctors in the state would have to redouble their effort in executing their responsibilities.

Also speaking on the issue, Dr Linda Ayade thanked her husband, Ben Ayade, for bringing happiness to the medical doctors stressing that the issue of salary increment for medical doctors in the health sector has been in the front burner even before her husband became governor of the state.