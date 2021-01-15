By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Cross River state governor, Sir Ben Ayade Friday extolled the sacrifices of ex- service men whom he said risked their lives to keep Nigeria one.

Speaking at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day parade held at the Millennium Park, Calabar, Ayade, flanked by his Deputy, Professor Iwara Esu and other top government functionaries, lamented the pitiable condition of the ex-service men, saying Nigeria has the responsibility to take care of them and protect them.

The governor then announced a donation of a brand new bus to them to ease their logistics problem.

“You fought for the sustenance of the oness of this nation. You fought to keep us alive, therefore, we have the duty and responsibility to protect you and take care of you. Of course, one good turn deserves another.

“I understand your challenges, I understand your situation. I therefore, hereby authorise the purchase of a brand new bus for all of you, the ex- service men”, he said.

On his part, Chairman of Cross River state chapter of the Nigerian Legion, Captain Joseph Offiong described the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day as unique “because we have our governor here with us and he has made us proud”.

He commended Ayade for donating a bus to the Legion and promised judicious use of it.

Earlier, the governor joined service commanders in the state and widows of fallen soldiers to lay wreaths at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the park.