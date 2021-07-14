Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State yesterday met with the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, at the Loius Edet House Police headquarters, Abuja.

Ayade said the visit was necessary to further explore modalities towards ensuring a safer Cross River.

The governor who congratulated the IGP over his recent appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the substantive head of the Nigeria Police, also observed that Baba was a sterling cop with commensurate experience and distinctive qualities needed to police today’s Nigeria.

He reiterated that Cross River was mostly a peaceful state, adding that “making the state a zero crime zone” was one of the priorities of his administration.

The governor also highlighted the imperative of a marine and homeland security.

The IGP pledged to collaborate with the state government to usher in a new dawn of policing in the state.