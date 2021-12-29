Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade has described as shocking and devastating the news of the death of Lady Abiola Wayas in a London hospital.

Her death came 25 days after her husband and second republic senate president, Dr. Joseph Wayas, passed on.

Ayade, in a statement issued by his deputy chief press secretary, Linus Obogo, said, “it is a blow too heavy to take, especially when we are still struggling to come to terms with the painful death of her husband and father, Dr. Wayas.”

The governor stated that the demise of Lady Wayas was depressing and a great loss for both her family and the entire state, noting that “It is an unacceptable moment for me to hear of her departure, because I was not prepared for this, not when we are still planning for the funeral of her husband.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While eulogising the virtues of Lady Wayas, the governor said, “one of the most cheerful, clever and charming women whom I have ever met in my life.

“I would like to convey my condolences and those of the state to her family. This is really a great loss for all of us,” he said.

The state chief executive stated that Lady Wayas’ sterling virtues of “selflessness, devotion to her family and community as well as her perseverance, determination and burning desire to provide mentorship to all women were hallmarks of her exemplary life.”

Ayade urged Nigerians to join him in mourning the fallen Lady Wayas even as he called on the family to be consoled by the noble deeds of their mother.

ADVERTISEMENT