Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, yesterday at the floor of the state House of Assembly presented the 2022 budget of N276 billion to members.

The budget termed; “Budget of Conjugated Agglutination” has N106 billion as recurrent expenditure with N170bn for capital projects.

Ayade stated that his administration was no longer ready to go into any execution of new projects, saying the administration would only concentrate on the already existing projects to ensure that they end before his tenure elapses.

“The 2022 budget tries to marry reality, certainty, aspiration and hope. It is a budget that will ensure that all the projects embarked upon are completed,” he said. He urged members of the state Assembly to expedite action on the bill, saying there was between N30 million and N50 million as special fund to pay both pension and gratuities of retired workers.

He stated that many of the projects being embarked upon by the present administration would be completed within the next 12 months while those already completed would be commissioned before his tenure ends.

He regretted that his administration has been misunderstood on all fronts, explaining that his intention had always been “to decouple the state from the civil service” status which the state had been noted for.

He said that the reason why he went into various projects is to ensure that upon completion of the numerous projects jobs would have been created to take the state from the shackles of poverty caused by acute unemployment.