The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally reacted to the defection of the Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, urging its members in the State to remain calm and united despite the development.

The PDP stated this in a statement from the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, after the National Working Committee (NWC) rose from an emergency meeting over Ayade’s defection.

Ologbondiyan in the terse statement said, “Our party calls on all critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Cross Rivers State to immediately pull together and ensure that every structure of our party in the state remains intact.

“The PDP wishes Governor Ayade well in his new political sojourn as well as in his future endeavours.”

