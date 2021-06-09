Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade yesterday sacked the commissioner for special duties, Mr Francis Etta.

A release dated June 8, 2021 and signed by special adviser media and publicity/chief press secretary to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Christian Etta, thanked Etta for rendering services to the state, and wishing him fruitful adventure in his future endeavours.

A Etta’s release reads, “The State Governor, His Excellency Prof Ben Ayade has approved the relieving of Hon. Francis Etta of his appointment as Commissioner for Special Duties with immediate effect”.