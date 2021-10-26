Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has advocated for the state to be designated as an export corridor so that the state can form the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA).

The governor who emphasised that the state’s along Atlantic coastline and the huge industrial value chain made possible by his administration, and believes the state deserves to be designated.

Ayade said this at the State Executive Council Chamber at Governor’s Office, Calabar during a presentation by the state chapter of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises.

Ayade stated that “this presentation enables us to decide on our merchant vessel as proposed in our budget so that we can start exporting our noodles, start exporting our frozen chicken, start exporting our rice, and indeed start exporting all that we produce from our agro factories.”

The governor said exporting from the Calabar Port, products from Cross River’s industries would find a ready market in at least 15 countries in the West and Central African coast.

Speaking earlier on the issue, the state chairman of the association, James Alicha, commended the governor’s industrialisation drive adding that with 33 industries established by the Cross River State government under Ayade, the state would benefit immensely from non-oil earnings through AFCTA efforts.