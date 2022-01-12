Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, has sworn-in Justice Maurice Eneji as the new president of the state’s Customary Court of Appeal and set agenda for him and other new judges.

The governor also swore in other four new high court judges and four customary court judges.

The four high court judges sworn in by the state governor to discharge their duties in the state include, Justice Obo Agbor Anthony, Justice Ititim Felix Igobi, Justice Dada Eunice Oshim and Justice Ankpor Jeremiah Arong.

Among the customary court judges sworn in by the state governor, were Justice Daniel Ofre Kulo, Justice Rita Otu Marshall, Justice Odibu Emmanuel Ekanya and Justice Obin Blessing Egwu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the swearing ceremony which took place at the State Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office Calabar, Ayade decried the poor salary structure of judges in the country.

He vowed that despite the lean financial resources of the state, Cross River would be the torchbearer in upping the standard of living of judges by reviewing their salaries.

He stated that he would meet with the state House of Assembly to ensure the new salary structure for judges takes effect by March 1.

He said, “This is a very clear statement that will challenge the whole federation to look into the issue of the salary of judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the 1st of March, the salary of our judicial officers in Cross River State will be changed for good.

“We will increase your salaries so that other states can know that Cross River, which is number 35 out of 36 states in terms of federal allocation, can increase the salary of judges.

“If Cross River State can increase the salary of judges, which state will not increase?

“It is a way to compel them to increase the salary of judges because it is sad that you put a man in such a sensitive position and expose him to temptation by leaving him on the same salary scale for 13 years.

“Cross River State will enact the appropriate law in partnership with the legislature so that by March, we will have a new salary structure for our judges.”

Ayade reminded the judges that both the common man and the elite depend on the judiciary for justice as the last bastion of hope and must not, therefore, compromise justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response, Justice Eneji who was a one-time acting chief judge of the state, described Ayade as the most judiciary-friendly governor.