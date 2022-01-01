Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade yesterday in Calabar signed the state’s 2022appropriation bill into law.

He said the N354.55bn budget would ensure the take-off of most of industries in the state.

He said, “Most of the industries we started have all been completed. This budget is, therefore, aimed at getting the products from these industries into the market in quick succession.

“Our administration was fully aware that a budget in a developing economy could not be an envelope budget because you budget to your dream, vision and aspiration.

“Any budget that is limited to what you can earn does not belong to the third world developing economies. It is only the economy that has matured, stabilised and fermented that could have enveloped budgeting”.

The governor maintained that Cross River State had a budget of N354, 505 billion adding that the said amount is not a small figure, but somehow still a small figure relative to the vision his administration had for the state.

“So, it is not so much about the size of your budget, but much more about the size of your ambition and your commitment.

“It is about the journey you set for yourself and how you want to arrive at your destination.”Ayade added.

Ayade lauded the speaker and members of the state House of Assembly for their effort and diligence in passing the bill into law.

“The figure is a major departure from the earlier figure presented to the House of Assembly for consideration. And the speaker of the House has gone ahead to give strong reasons for the House’s adjustments to the original budget as then presented.

“That indeed, shows clearly that the legislature is alive to its responsibility as a clearing house,” he said.