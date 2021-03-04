Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State Thursday in Calabar,, charged Nigerian Institute of Public Relations to draw a line between lobbying and corruption.

Ayade gave the charge while deliverying a speech in a workshop organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations NIPR at Transcorp Hotel Calabar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the theme “Lobbying & Social Change in Nigeria”.

Ayade who was a special guest at the ceremony maintained that the line between lobbying and corruption is thin and called on the leadership of NIPR to regulate the practice of lobbying as a profession.

In his words Ayade said, “The use of money to influence a decision is corruption so how do you deal with a situation where you are advocating lobbying without necessarily bringing out the essential elements that brings the poison that comes with lobbying.

“The age of Nigeria, our attitude and orientation does not allow us to see clearly the distinction between corruption and lobbying except such laws are so strong and stiff.

“Those who will draft the laws, guidelines and framework that deals with lobbying must spell out clearly the essentials that constitutes corruption.

“There must be structural and normative framework that will guide the regulation of the practice of lobbying as a profession.

“Until that dissection is done, you will simply be marketing corruption”, the governor said.

In his remarks, Chairman, NIPR Education Advisory Board , Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, said lobbying is a public relations function that should be legally protected stressing that lobbying allows voices of citizens, groups, associations, labour unions and others to be heard in the political space.

“Without lobbying, governments will struggle to sort out the many competing interests of it’s citizens”. Dandura maintained.

Also speaking, President/ Chairman of the Council NIPR, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, averred that lobbying is fast becoming a potent tool for advocacy which is used by many groups or individual when a particular issue of interest is undergoing a legislative process.

According to Sirajo, participants at the workshop shall “attempt to address the perceived overlap between lobbying and PR, distinguish between the two, while also outlining the objectives of both”