Cross River State governor Prof Ben Ayade has called for greater ties among the ethno-religious groups in the country so that citizens can overcome the insecurity challenge confronting the nation.

He made the call in a speech through a representative at an event to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary held at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar yesterday.

He said with unity, 90 percent of the challenges faced by the nation would have been solved.

“Let us therefore, continue to bond together so that we can boldly confront the future with a renewed confidence and determination,” he said.

Ayade who was represented by the state deputy governor, Prof. Ivar Esu, stated that unity of the nation remained sacrosanct, adding that like human beings, no nation in the history of mankind has ever fulfilled its destiny without drops of sweat from its body.

“Conscious of the fact that no nation has ever berthed on a roller coaster or fulfilled its destiny without sweat, we cannot, therefore, as a country, afford to take our eyes off the ball.

“Accordingly, today’s anniversary marks another turning point as we continue to soldier on with audacity of hope, a refreshing optimism and the spirit of enterprise,” the governor said.