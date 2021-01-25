By Richard Ndoma |

In his efforts to end kidnapping which had almost become order of the day with criminally minded people erecting structures with proceeds earned from the evil business of kidnapping people for ransom, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has demolished about 9 buildings suspected to have been built with proceeds of kidnapping.

The governor’s initiative is to bring sanity among young men who may have derailed taking to kidnapping and other brisk businesses that tend to dehumanize their fellow human beings.

This development would help in returning Calabar, the state capital which had almost lost its glory to a tourist attraction in the country.

Worried by the escalating crime wave with kidnapping almost taking the lead, Governor Ben Ayade established a security outfit code named, “Operation Akpakwu” with a responsibility of clamping down on young men who had seen kidnapping as the only business to survive.

In the last 10 days the security outfit had brought down several buildings including hotels said to have served as rendezvous for kidnappers.