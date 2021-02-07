By Richard Ndoma, Calabar

It was a celebration galore at the funeral mass service organized by the Catholic Diocese of Ogoja, to bid farewell to late pa Leonard Agom (father of reps member representing Ogoja/ Yala federal constituency) Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe yesterday in Ibil community, Ogoja LGA of Cross River state as Speaker of House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Gov. Ben Ayade, of Cross River and Gov. Nyamson Wike of Rivers states poured encomiums on late Leonard Agom Jarigbe, whom those who had known him before his demise described him a community builder who worked tirelessly for development of his fatherland.

According to the Governors Pa Leonard Jarigbe is one man who always spoke the truth no matter whose ox is gored stressing that pa Leonard had passion for selfless service.

Other dignitaries who also extolled the virtues of late Pa Jarigbe at the farewell ceremony include Governor Douye Diri, of Bayelsa state, Senator Sandy Onor, lawmaker representing Cross Central senatorial district,and some lawmakers of the lower chamber of the national assembly.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in his condolence message averred that it takes God’s grace to bear the loss of a loved and dear one.

Gbajabiamila who is being represented at the ceremony by Hon Agbo from Ebonyi state, urged other political leaders to emulate the virtues of the decreased who lived all his life for humanity.

In his words, the Speaker said, “It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially a parent who has been there from the start. One whose hands have raised you and whose words have charted the course of your life in ways both obvious and subtle.

“It takes the grave and mercy of God almighty to bear such a loss and carry on”, The Speaker maintained.

In his condolence message, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State described the deceased as “respectable gentleman, fine administrator and community leader” who according to the state governor preformed tremendously throughout the period that he served his fatherland as a civil servant.

Similarly, Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State as well as his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, among numerous others extolled the virtues of late Pa Leonard Jarigbe stressing that the deceased made the best out of his days when he was in active service as he used that privilege to better the lots of the people.

In a similar vein, chief mourner to the occasion /son to the deceased Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe promised to emulate the footsteps of his late father whom he claimed impacted a lot of virtues in him and pledged not to depart from all the virtues preached to him by his late father.

In his words, the lawmaker said, “My late father taught me how to render service to my community and humanity and fatherland, I promised not to depart from what I learnt from him. I promised not to disappoint him in death”.

In his goodwill/ condolence message one of the community leaders in Ogoja LGA / business mongul and politician chief Francis Bullem, stated that Pa Leonard Jarigbe was a bridge builder in the LGA who made a lot of impact in he lives of many in the LGA stressing that the deceased death is a great loss not only to his immediate community but a loss to the entire LGA.

“From the crowd made up by creams de la creame here today, it shows Pa Jarigbe was a community leader and a devout christain whose legacy speaks volume.

“We, therefore, enjoin everybody who came here to bid Papa farewell to always remember what he did that kept him on for till the age of 90.”

In his Homily, a clergyman and precher of the gospel of Jesus christ , Rev Fr Francis Eworo, prayed for the soul of the deceased and appealed to to every one who attended the funeral mass to emulate the emulate the exemplary lifestyle of Pa Leonard Agom Jarigbe, who dedicated all his life to the service of catholic church.