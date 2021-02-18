By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

A United Nations-affiliated group, International Association for World Peace Advocates, has honoured the Special Assistant to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Cocoa Development and Control Ntufam Dr. Oscar Ofuka with an international Peace and justice Award 2021.

President of World Peace Denmark, Amb. Per Stafsen, while conferring the award of honour to Ofuka alongside others distinguished/ eminent personalities in the state stated that Ofuka is honoured in recognition for his promotion of peace and justice not only in Bendeghe Ekiem community where he resides but the senatorial district and entire state.

Stafsen while decorating Ofuka with the international peace and justice medal alongside some royal fathers who, according to him, had written their in Gold, urged recipients of the award to redoubled their effort in the sustainance of peace, as no meaningful development takes place in a chaotic atmosphere and charged other well meaningful Nigerians to emulate the awardees so that the peace which has eluded Nigeria can returned back to the land.

The organization which is a world class organization with the United Nations Ecoso Special Consultative Status known for promotion of peace and justice said its gave the award to the personalities to encourage them do more in the area of Peace and Justice promotion in the communities where they reside.

Reacting, Ofuka stated: “This award, has encouraged me to do more. With this recognition, am going to do more.

“You see when I built a police station and donated to the Nigerian Police in Bendeghe Ekiem, a lot of people branded me as a fool, that it was a waste of money.

“I did that because it wasn’t quite long when Bendeghe Ekiem community had a skirmish with a neighboring community called Akaparabong in Ikom LGA,over a matter that could have been amicably resolved on round table discussion.

” I did that because I love Peace and for the fact that peace is cheaper than war “. Ofuka maintained.

Ofuka identified hunger as being responsible for violence that has become so prevalent these days and called on young people to return to agriculture known to be first occupation of man for food security in the country.