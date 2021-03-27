By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Cross River Commissioner for Sustainable Development, Mr. Oliver Orok, has slammed a law suit against Mr. Agba Jalingo ( publisher of an online medium), for allegedly bringing his reputation to disrepute.

Sued in suit No: HC/95/2021 alongside with Mr. Jalingo, (one time state chairman of African Action Congress AAC) and his media outfit “CrossRiverwatch”, and Mr. Usahang Ewa, reporter of the story with a caption, “Calabar: Ayade’s Aide Pressurized Police to Release Notorious Gangster, CY”.

Angered by the report which appeared in CrossRiverwatch online news medium of Thursday July 20,2020,edition, Ayade’s Commissioner approached the state high court seeking for damage of N5.1bn claiming that the publication has dragged the good image which spent so many years to build.

He said that through the publication, many of his associates had avoided and shunned him both in government and in his personal enterprises.

In a writ of summon at the High Court of Cross River State ,Calabar Judicial Division,Holden at Calabar, presided over by His Lordship, Hon. Justice Maurice Eneji, Orok pleaded for an an order of injunction restraining defendants, Jalingo, Ushang Ewa and CrossRiverwatch from further defaming his character.

Orok claimant to the suit and Agba Jalingo and two others as defendants, prayed the court to order Mr. Jalingo and his codefendants to tender an apology to be published on the front pages of four national dailies that widely circulated including his online media outfit CrossRiverwatch.

He said that Jalingo published a libelous items which branded him as a sponsor of cult activities in the state.

Responding to enquiries from newsmen, Counsel to Orok, Ayei Okpa of the Kanu Agabi’s Chambers stated that the idea of causing the conviction of a person in the public mind as claimed against Jalingo which he had been sued to court by further defaming his client online in his recent reaction to present suit.

The claimant’s counsel maintained that in the instant case, Mr Jalingo seems not to be helping matters as rather than admit that he goofed , Jalingo had continued in the vice against which he had been suit to court by further defaming his client on line in his recent reaction to present suit.

Okpa stressed that Jalingo’s conduct has made it even more pertinent that the court should be invited to come to his client’s rescue in order to salvage what remains of his client’s already damaged image.

But however, counsel to Mr. Jalingo, First Baba Ahmed of FBI and Legal Abuja, said his client has done nothing wrong even though they have been served, We are still studying the process and waiting for time to reply.

He said that very soon his chambers is going to file a respond stressing that its the position for now.

“The onus is on him to proof that his character has been defamed. We have about 30 days to reply and that is when we would be given a date.

” What I see here is that his character has not been defame in any way. It is not a firing squad. Very soon we are going to file our respond in court that is the position now.

When asked if he is not afraid that he might lose the case, Baba said, “Its the facts that matters. If I study the facts and I see that my client has defamed,I can advised him to go no further”, Stressing that with facts on available his client has not in any way defamed the character of claimant.