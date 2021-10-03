The Cross River State chapter of the PDP has vowed to recover the party secretariat and office furniture taken over by the APC-led government when Governor Ben Ayade moved from the PDP to APC.

PDP state publicity secretary, Prince Mike Ojisi, disclosed this while speaking at the inaugural state executive committee meeting of the party held in Calabar yesterday.

According to him, besides the secretariat, the party would also recover three buses which the party said were criminally converted to personal property by its erstwhile chairman.

The publicity secretary stated that the PDP having constituted a new executive would do everything within its reach to resist the planned sale of state assets to cronies of the state governor.

Ojisi stated that with the inauguration of the new party exco, the PDP had declared a road to freedom for the people.