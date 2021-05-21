Taraba State governor, Arc. Darius Ishaku, has described the defection of Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as embarrassing and shocking to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ishaku spoke to State House correspondents on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, governors on the platform of the PDP see themselves as an alternative to the APC.

Ishaku specifically noted that the opposition governors were doing very well in their respective states.

He said, “Well, I wouldn’t know precisely the governor’s thinking, because all of us are different, but we are greatly shocked and embarrassed that he will suddenly dumped the party for APC, because all of us see PDP as alternative to APC. And all the PDP governors are doing very well in their respective states. And for him to leave to APC, I don’t know the details of that, I have not seen.

“But be that as it may, I believe that any democratic country must have an opposition, a viable opposition and opposition in itself is good for democracy.

“If you don’t have an opposition, then the government in power can go astray and so I believe in the vibrant democracy with an opposition, if we have an opposition it’s good.

“But as to the reason why our colleague in PDP will depart, I don’t know the details, and I can’t vouch for him. He has the tough one. So, but I want to assure you that all the governors in PDP are doing very well, very well in their respective states.

“Possibly because we’re in an position and the pressure is on us and we are doing the best we can. I will invite you to my state in Taraba, to come and see the beautiful works I’m doing there in all ramifications. From education, agriculture, name it, we are doing a great job, infrastructure, etc.”

On the failed efforts of the party’s reconciliation committee to convince Ayade to remain in the PDP, he said “Let me tell you, they have done a good job. A very good one. But it depends on the decision of an individual and what he actually hopes to gain. You may get the best of intentions somebody may not agree with you.

“And so that is the point that I think is more of the governor’s decision as it affects him, and that nobody can hold brief for that.”

He also dismissed reports that some other PDP governors may defect to the APC soon.

“I don’t see that happening and like I said even his own was a shock to some of us. I don’t see that happening.

“And for Nigeria, we should hope for a an opposition, a vibrant opposition that will help to put and maintain the system in going. Democracy without an opposition is not a democracy,” he added.

When asked if governors subscribe or support the removal of fuel subsidy, he said: “these are all issues that are ongoing, I can’t preempt anything now even including the issue of JUSUN. There are all ongoing, committees have been set up. The issues are still ongoing.”

On the spate of insecurity in Taraba, he said: “Well, we are doing our best under the circumstances to make sure that we reduce as much as possible the casualties.

“And in Taraba, well, we have tried to reduce it. But of recent we’re still having our own problems too. But we working on it and and we’re on top of it. Just last week, I had some problems between the herders and the farmers and we have quelled it substantially. But with a lot of losses, we’re hoping that we’ll have come to a full stop by now,” he added.