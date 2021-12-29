Over time, the media unit of the Governor‘s Office has refused to glorify Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe‘s inane comments about Governor Ben Ayade, for the simple reason that they are every so often pedestrian, hollow and infantile.

But since he has become so blighted and consumed by his primordial hatred for the governor not to see anything good in him, this response has become pertinent to ensure Jarigbe does not continue to vend falsehood as his wont.

As with his never ending hysteria, since becoming senator by sheer act of opportunism and duplicity, Jarigbe Agom has never ceased to get into overdrive about anything Ayade.

Either out of innate insecurity or outright, haunted by an uncertain future, it is extremely hard to situate Jarigbe‘s sudden unease about the Christmas visit of some Northern governors to Governor Ben Ayade not many hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is within Jarigbe‘s right to seek to indulge his senatorial kill and self-opinionativeness, his bile and recourse to bellyaching over a friendly visits by fellow governors from Northern Nigeria on a Christmas day unsolicited, verges on no more than peevishness, covetousness and sulkiness.

Jarigbe‘s envious and sullen comments exposed him as one incapable of friendship, and dead to all natural affection. No less.

No doubt, we are now at that bend when everything is politics and when all noble intentions are gleaned from the warped prism of petty politics. In his lame effort to reconstruct an encounter which only took place in his distorted imagination, between him and Governor Ayade, Jarigbe did not disappoint in his mastery of duplicity and falsehood.

But why is Jarigbe so frightened suddenly that the North is cosying up to Ayade?

ADVERTISEMENT

For the records, and to disabuse the minds of those Jarigbe sought to poison in his incongruous comments regarding the visit of the Northern governors, it is instructive to note that even while in his first term as PDP governor, Ayade had begun living true to his pan-Nigerianness when he appointed several non-Cross Riverians as commissioners, Special Advisers, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants. What was he looking for then? This was not politics but rather, who the man Ayade was and still is.

Since his ascendancy as governor of Cross River State, Ayade has given appointments to more than 40 Moslems, the first of its kind in South South and South Eastern Part of Nigeria.

Some of the over 40 Moslems currently holding appointments in Ayade’s government include:

(1) Barr. Musa Maigoro; Special adviser, non-indigenes

(2) Tanimu Hassan, Special adviser, Muslim Affairs

(3) Alhaji Rabilu Abdullahi,

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman, CRS Muslim Pilgrims Board

(4) Alhaji Ado Bayero, Special adviser, Trade

(5) Abdulkarim Adamu, Senior Special Assistant, non- indigenes Affairs

(6) Umar Marwa, Special Assistant, Urban Beautification

(7) Nasiru Baba Gombe, Special Assistant, Special Duties Cal. Municipality)

(8) Nasiru Muhammad, Special Assistant, Power (Cal.South)

(9) Sani Aliyu, Member, CRS Muslim Pilgrims Board

(10) Junaidu lbrahim, Member, CRS livestock Mgt. Board.

In his second term, he has so far appointed over 30 northerners. Appointments have also been given to over 20 Igbos

The Yorubas also enjoy similar appointments. Akwa Ibomites and Igbos hold commissionership portfolios in Ayade‘s cabinet, in addition to other appointments such as Special as well Personal Assistants, ditto Edo State.

The above statistics is imperative to detoxify the minds of undiscernining public that Jarigbe has always sought to pollute, no thanks to his barrenness of reasoning, obliqueness of his discernment and duplicity which he has made his staple.

– Obogo is deputy chief press secretary to Governor Ben Ayade