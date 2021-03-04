Pep Guardiola’s style of football and the depth in quality in the Manchester City squad will see them win the Premier League this season, according to Yakubu Ayegbeni.

Having won their previous 15 games in the 2020-21 English elite division, the Citizens pulled 15 points clear of closest challengers Manchester United at the top of the log, with their last outing a 4-1 decimation of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The former Everton and Leicester City striker says the path appears to have been cleared for the Etihad Stadium giants to ease their way over the line ahead of other rivals – for a seventh English top-flight diadem in their history.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think anyone can challenge them. I think [they are 15 points already ahead of Manchester United] and 22 points against Liverpool – it’s a long way to go,” Ayegbeni told Goal.

“The title is gone already, and Manchester City will win the league. They are going to win for sure.”