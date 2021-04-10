ADVERTISEMENT

Grace Ayemoba showed class yesterday while competing in the women 100 meters hurdles event at the ongoing 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo State.

Participating in her fifth National Sports Festival, Ayemoba, edged athletes from other states to emerge victorious.

Prior to the Festival, she had won two gold and three silver medals in past events and she promised to ink Rivers state’s name in Gold at this yesterday edition.

She won gold in the 2011 event in hurdles and heptathlon, and after winning gold yesterday, she said her plan is to catapult herself to the top and become one of the best athletes in Nigeria.

Ayemoba appreciated the Rivers State government for the unwavering support she and other athletes are getting to have a good outing at the National Sports Festival.