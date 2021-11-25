The controversy over the Olu of Warri kingship has taken another dimension as the dethroned Ologbotsere of Warri, Chief Ayiri Emami, was arraigned in court by the police yesterday.

However, the Chief Magistrate Court in Warri, Delta State, granted him bail after he was arraigned on three-count charge with reference case No: CR630/2021.

Ayiri, a billionaire businessman, is accused of invading the palace of the Olu of Warri alongside others early this year following the demise of Ogiame Ikenwoli.

The police said during the incident, the ceremonial crown of the Olu was reportedly carted away by the invaders.

The embattled Ologbotsere, who had denied any involvement in the crime, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

The court, however, granted him bail and adjourned the case to January 19, 2022 for further hearing.

Ayiri confirmed his arraignment in court and accused some prominent Itsekiri chiefs including the Iyatsere of Warri, Chief Johnson Atsheghele, of being behind the case.