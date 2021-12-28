Non governmental Organisation, City Builder’s Development and Empowerment Initiative has honoured the chairperson of Ayobo-Ipaja local council development authority, Lagos State, Mrs Bola Shobowale with an award of excellence.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the NGO saluted her courage and unwavering commitment to achieving her dreams for Ayobo-Ipaja council area.

Shobowale is the first female to emerge as chairperson of Ayobo-Ipaja local government council.

According to the City Builder’s Development and Empowerment Initiative, Shobowale is a role model whose sincerity and loyalty led to her emergence as the chairperson of the council.

The award was also in recognition of her unrelenting efforts and struggles for the people in Ayobo and the indigenes of Ayobo and her determination to make education easy for the poor and better the standard of living of the people in Ayobo axis.

“According to the astute administrator, her journey to the leadership of LCDA, took her more than 20 years of different attempts at the chairmanship elections in becoming the chairperson of the local government council. She never gave up her strong desires to make Ayobo-Ipaja area, a better place to live in Lagos State,” the statement added.

It said that was why it deemed it fitting and necessary to give her the award of excellence on the 16th of December 2021 in her office at Ayobo-Ipaja local government council.

