Music lovers were thrilled by the captivated performance of Mavin Records fast rising artist, Ayra Starr at the Ikeja City Mall (ICM),in Lagos.

The event was organized by the mall to celebrate their customers in this year’s yuletide season.

She performed various songs in her catalogue, including the chart topping ‘Bloody Samaritan’ to the delight of the customers who recited the song’s lyrics, word-for-word.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager Ikeja City Mall, Oladipo Dada, said; “Apart from catering for the shopping needs of Lagosians, the mall also prides itself as the iconic location that connects people to lifestyle. Hence it celebrated a decade of being the choice destination for shopping, entertainment and leisure.”

As part of its anniversary package, the mall offered customers between November 11 to December 11 a raffle draw to win N50,000 shopping vouchers, to which nine lucky customers have benefited from, while another lucky shopper has clinched a N100,000 as grand prize voucher.

In the same vein, Bheerhugz Cafe, Rhapsody’s and Casper & Gambini’s known to be favourite spots for people that love to dine and connect gave out free meals, as well as a 10 percent discount off their menu to celebrate the anniversary.