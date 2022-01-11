As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resumed yesterday, national chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Iyorchia Ayu took a tour of the national secretariat in Abuja to assess the party’s working environment.

The party closed for holiday seasons on December 23, 2021.

Upon resumption yesterday, Ayu was accompanied on the inspection of the party secretariat by the national secretary, Sam Anyanwu and the national youth leader, Prince Mohammed Sulieman.

A member of Ayu’s media team told LEADERSHIP that the essence of the tour was “to see and generally assess the condition of the secretariat, the working environment, how staff are doing and how NWC are settling in. He visited all the floors and all the offices, visiting every department and entering virtually every office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He directed that the old and tired flags be replaced; that adm should effect repairs here and there.

He wants a clean environment for well-motivated staff in order to get high performance,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT